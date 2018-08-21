[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video

Users responded to the video, expressing their anger and disgust. Some pointed out that the video is reminiscent of the social media post by estate agent Penny Sparrow in 2016 which referred to black people at the beach as 'monkeys'.

A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter in which an unidentified man uses the k-word .
A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter in which an unidentified man uses the k-word .
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A video of a man - with what sounds like a South African accent - using the k-word to refer to black people while at a beach has caused outrage on social media.

The man, who is yet to be identified, is seen taking a 20 second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."

The video was shared on Twitter by TV personality and businesswoman Farah Fortune.

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

Users responded to the video, expressing their anger and disgust. Some pointed out that the video is reminiscent of the 2016 social media post by estate agent Penny Sparrow which referred to black people at the beach as 'monkeys'.

Sparrow was reported to the South African Human Rights Commission and ordered to pay a fine of R150,000 for the post.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA