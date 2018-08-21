[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
JOHANNESBURG - A video of a man - with what sounds like a South African accent - using the k-word to refer to black people while at a beach has caused outrage on social media.
The man, who is yet to be identified, is seen taking a 20 second-long video of himself with a hat and sunglasses on saying the following: "Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k^ff^r in sight. F*cking heaven on earth. You cannot beat this..."
The video was shared on Twitter by TV personality and businesswoman Farah Fortune.
WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language
"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018
Users responded to the video, expressing their anger and disgust. Some pointed out that the video is reminiscent of the 2016 social media post by estate agent Penny Sparrow which referred to black people at the beach as 'monkeys'.
Sparrow was reported to the South African Human Rights Commission and ordered to pay a fine of R150,000 for the post.
girl lets not empower rotten elements by even giving them a response. This man is sick he needs help and guidance— Jeff Murimbechi #SportsBae (@jeffreydanai) August 21, 2018
I'm so disgusted by this person!!!— Papi 👑 (@Papirazzi_) August 21, 2018
Who Is This? We Need To Label These People And Their Harmful Active Ingredients Clearly. https://t.co/XgpDE6t0dR— John Vlismas (@fortyshort) August 21, 2018
And this guy is not very old, yet he has this mindset. This is truly disheartening. Why such hatred for black people!?! https://t.co/WET608RMN3— Yimi (@skhumali) August 21, 2018
This is disgusting. I'm logging out https://t.co/NDK4PjoqOy— Love Can Damage Your Health (@Lo_Squared) August 21, 2018
🤬 he’s a joke 😑— Thandi Welch (@OLUCHI11) August 21, 2018
