Trevor Noah to host Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100
The international advocacy organisation announced Noah will be joined by American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle and South African TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha as co-hosts.
CAPE TOWN - Global Citizen has announced South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be hosting the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in December.
The international advocacy organisation announced Noah will be joined by American stand-up comedian, actor and producer Dave Chappelle, as well as South African TV presenter and actress Nomzamo Mbatha as co-hosts.
Noah took to social media to share the news.
Other co-hosts include Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.
The free-ticketed concert will take place on 2 December at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg with the likes of Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest and Ed Sheeran, among others, taking to the stage.
Musicians will be joined by world leaders and private sector leaders to make commitments on the issues surrounding extreme poverty.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is also expected to deliver a special keynote address to honour former South African president Nelson Mandela’s legacy.
You can get free tickets to the event through Global Citizen’s Action Journey 1, which aims to eradicate extreme poverty.
To learn more about the free tickets, click here.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
