Train carriage gutted in Cape Town blaze

A carriage was gutted in Tuesday morning’s blaze which broke out at Koeberg Train Station. No one was injured.

CAPE TOWN - Train services have resumed in the Koeberg area following a train fire at the station there.

There’ve been a string of attacks on Metrorail trains in 2018.

Police and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa officials were earlier at the scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

On the central line between Lentegeur and Phillipi, where there was a train-related death on Tuesday morning.

#TrainFire PRASA officials are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. BM pic.twitter.com/HEcz3uXehl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “We commend the swift reaction of the response teams. They managed to extinguish the fire very quickly, containing the damage to one carriage.”

This is the seventh train fire in Cape Town in recent months.

Meanwhile, these Metrorail commuters say they’re frustrated by constant delays and disruptions in the train service.

“What I’m worried about is how long is it going to take for the things to get back to normal,” one of the commuters said.

Another added: “I had to walk across the tracks to get to work, which set me back a lot. Going home is going to be a thing now."

#TrainFire commuters continue their journey on foot as the Northern line has been rerouted via Ysterplaat station. BM pic.twitter.com/gSUr5EjFWg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)