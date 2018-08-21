Popular Topics
Train carriage gutted in Cape Town blaze

A carriage was gutted in Tuesday morning’s blaze which broke out at Koeberg Train Station. No one was injured.

Firefighters contain a fire that left one train carriage damaged at Koeberg Train Station, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Firefighters contain a fire that left one train carriage damaged at Koeberg Train Station, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Train services have resumed in the Koeberg area following a train fire at the station there.

A carriage was gutted in Tuesday morning’s blaze which broke out at Koeberg Train Station. No one was injured.

There’ve been a string of attacks on Metrorail trains in 2018.

Police and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa officials were earlier at the scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

On the central line between Lentegeur and Phillipi, where there was a train-related death on Tuesday morning.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “We commend the swift reaction of the response teams. They managed to extinguish the fire very quickly, containing the damage to one carriage.”

This is the seventh train fire in Cape Town in recent months.

Meanwhile, these Metrorail commuters say they’re frustrated by constant delays and disruptions in the train service.

“What I’m worried about is how long is it going to take for the things to get back to normal,” one of the commuters said.

Another added: “I had to walk across the tracks to get to work, which set me back a lot. Going home is going to be a thing now."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

