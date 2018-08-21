There’s no respite from crippling fuel price just yet - Radebe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

There’s no respite from crippling fuel price just yet - Radebe

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the levies are the reason fuel in South Africa costs more than in neighbouring countries.

FILE: Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS.
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard there’s no respite from the crippling fuel price just yet.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he doesn’t yet have a plan to drop the cost of fuel.

Radebe appeared before Parliament's Energy Portfolio Committee on Tuesday. But Members of Parliament (MPs) were left wanting when he told them they will have to wait until the end of September for the government to make a proposal.

MPs say they are concerned about the effects of the fuel price on consumers, and many are unconvinced the levies added to the price of fuel are being optimally used.

Radebe says the levies are the reason fuel in South Africa costs more than in neighbouring countries.

But ultimately the global factors affecting the price of oil are unavoidable.

“I trust that the committee members will realise that resolving this challenge is not a quick fix and requires a multi-dimensional effort.”

Radebe says the government is aggressively pursuing discussions to import oil from African countries other than Angola and Nigeria.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA