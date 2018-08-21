There’s no respite from crippling fuel price just yet - Radebe
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says the levies are the reason fuel in South Africa costs more than in neighbouring countries.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard there’s no respite from the crippling fuel price just yet.
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he doesn’t yet have a plan to drop the cost of fuel.
Radebe appeared before Parliament's Energy Portfolio Committee on Tuesday. But Members of Parliament (MPs) were left wanting when he told them they will have to wait until the end of September for the government to make a proposal.
MPs say they are concerned about the effects of the fuel price on consumers, and many are unconvinced the levies added to the price of fuel are being optimally used.
Radebe says the levies are the reason fuel in South Africa costs more than in neighbouring countries.
But ultimately the global factors affecting the price of oil are unavoidable.
“I trust that the committee members will realise that resolving this challenge is not a quick fix and requires a multi-dimensional effort.”
Radebe says the government is aggressively pursuing discussions to import oil from African countries other than Angola and Nigeria.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
