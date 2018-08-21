Supreme Court dismisses appeal by John Block & Christo Scholtz
The former Northern Cape Finance MEC was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape Finance MEC John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz have lost their case in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The court has dismissed the appeal after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in the Northern Cape High Court in 2016.
The former African National Congress provincial chairperson received kickbacks for facilitating corrupt tender deals on inflated leases for government buildings.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The Supreme Court of Appeal was dismissed on Tuesday morning, after the court concluded that the Northern Cape High Court made the right decision in 2016 when they sentenced them to 15 years effective sentence for corruption.“
