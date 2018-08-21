Student (18) shot dead in taxi from Park Station

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

Student (18) shot dead in taxi from Park Station

The group of seven friends were travelling home after a trip to the Kruger National Park when they ordered the taxi on Monday.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old has been killed in a shooting after he and his friends ordered a taxi from Park Station in Johannesburg.

The group of seven friends were travelling home after a trip to the Kruger National Park when they ordered the taxi on Monday.

Police say they then booked a second taxi when the first driver took too long to arrive.

Sometime during the journey, the young man was shot dead.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela says details are sketchy at the moment.

“The other students are receiving counselling. We don’t know the motive of the incident but items which belonged to the students appeared to have been taken,”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA