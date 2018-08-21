Student (18) shot dead in taxi from Park Station

The group of seven friends were travelling home after a trip to the Kruger National Park when they ordered the taxi on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old has been killed in a shooting after he and his friends ordered a taxi from Park Station in Johannesburg.

The group of seven friends were travelling home after a trip to the Kruger National Park when they ordered the taxi on Monday.

Police say they then booked a second taxi when the first driver took too long to arrive.

Sometime during the journey, the young man was shot dead.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela says details are sketchy at the moment.

“The other students are receiving counselling. We don’t know the motive of the incident but items which belonged to the students appeared to have been taken,”