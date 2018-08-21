Steyn picks up groin injury, awaits scan
Dale Steyn left the field mid-way through his 11th over and the extent on the injury will be announced once the results from his scan are known.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas paceman Dale Steyn suffered a groin injury on Monday playing for Hampshire.
The 35-year-old has suffered multiple severe injuries over the past few years, with the mercurial fast bowler only two wickets shy of becoming South Africa’s record wicket-taker in tests.
The shoulder injury he picked up in Australia in 2016 kept him out for well over a year and he returned for 2018 Summer and played the first Test against India before picking up an innocuous heel injury.
Steyn fought his way back in his recovery to play in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, however, he picked up just two wickets and fell shy of breaking Shaun Pollock’s record.
