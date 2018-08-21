Popular Topics
Steinhoff: Jooste, La Grange to be summonsed to appear in Parly

Speaker Baleka Mbete has given approval into the nature, causes and consequences of the sudden collapse of Steinhoff’s share value.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Gallo Images/Financial Mail/Jeremy Glyn
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Speaker Baleka Mbete has given the green light for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and CFO Ben La Grange to be summonsed to give evidence before the Standing Committee on Finance.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Mbete has given approval into the nature, causes and consequences of the sudden collapse of Steinhoff’s share value.

The retail giant's share price crumbled after Jooste’s abrupt resignation in December as details of suspected fraud emerged.

The statement says: “The committee is planning to summon the former CEO and CFO of Steinhoff to focus on institutional flaws and challenges existing in our financial regulatory framework or any implementation challenges in our financial regulatory framework, which might have caused or given rise to the Steinhoff debacle.”

It then adds: “The inquiry is not a criminal investigation establishing criminal liability, nor is it a civil inquiry establishing civil liability of Steinhoff or its employees.”

The hearing will take place on 29 August 2018.

