Steinhoff: Jooste, La Grange to be summonsed to appear in Parly
Speaker Baleka Mbete has given approval into the nature, causes and consequences of the sudden collapse of Steinhoff’s share value.
JOHANNESBURG - Speaker Baleka Mbete has given the green light for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and CFO Ben La Grange to be summonsed to give evidence before the Standing Committee on Finance.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Mbete has given approval into the nature, causes and consequences of the sudden collapse of Steinhoff’s share value.
The retail giant's share price crumbled after Jooste’s abrupt resignation in December as details of suspected fraud emerged.
The statement says: “The committee is planning to summon the former CEO and CFO of Steinhoff to focus on institutional flaws and challenges existing in our financial regulatory framework or any implementation challenges in our financial regulatory framework, which might have caused or given rise to the Steinhoff debacle.”
It then adds: “The inquiry is not a criminal investigation establishing criminal liability, nor is it a civil inquiry establishing civil liability of Steinhoff or its employees.”
The hearing will take place on 29 August 2018.
Popular in Business
-
'Forecasting & analysis unit was destroyed by Moyane's restructuring project'
-
End of the line: MultiChoice pulls plug on Afro Worldview
-
Zondo Commission told of gaps in Treasury's regulatory framework
-
Shoprite posts surprise drop in FY profit
-
Kganyago: Reserve Bank will protect its independence
-
Jeff Radebe expected in Parly to explain govt’s position on rising fuel prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.