State granted postponement in Estina dairy farm case

Eight accused in the matter were back in the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The State has been granted a postponement in the Estina dairy farm project corruption matter.
Eight accused in the matter were back in the dock at the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Tuesday morning.
The prosecution has until late November to furnish the accused with a finalised docket.
The five Gupta associates and three Free State government officials appeared in court last week.
They were arrested in February and have been charged with, among other offences, fraud and money laundering.
