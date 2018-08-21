State capture inquiry hears of govt tender processes benefiting certain people

Acting chief procurement officer at Treasury Willie Mathebula estimated the procurement spend of government annually to be R800 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has wrapped up for Tuesday, with the inquiry hearing how tender processes in government have been abused to benefit certain individuals and businesses.

#StateCaptureInquiry Justice Zondo asks whether there are weaknesses in the procurement system leading to corruption in the issuing of tender “a lot of corruption in this country is connecte to tenders”. Mathebula says If adjudication process is open, that helps. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

Mathebula, who has been with Treasury for over 15 years, detailed the operational framework of National Treasury to help the inquiry determine how the abuse of the procurement system played a role in state capture.

He has estimated the procurement spend of government annually to be R800 billion.

His testimony mainly centred around government procurement processes and the abuse, therefore, which has resulted in the scourge of corruption across all spheres of government.

#StateCaptureCommission Justice Zondo is asking how governmnet follows up on irregular practices in procurement space, Mathebula “when we read stories in media, we are quick to demand documentation which pertains to allegations” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

Mathebula’s testimony was important to this commission which is trying to determine how and whether people accused of capturing the state benefited from this abuse of the procurement system.

He was asked what government is doing to stop the violation of tender processes.

“We are thinking where we can’t use internal auditors to audit our procurement process before they get finalised.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Mathebula says the Public Service Commisison and law enforcement agencies are often approached with complaints about those avoiding following proper procurement processes. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

The commission has adjourned for the day.

It will sit again on Friday when former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, arguably the man who blew the final lid on the Gupta family’s alleged influence on the state, takes the stand.

#StateCaptureInquiry Mathebula admits that Treasury needs to tighten details of contracts. RP pic.twitter.com/SYgzdfmZTa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)