State capture inquiry hears of govt tender processes benefiting certain people

Acting chief procurement officer at Treasury Willie Mathebula estimated the procurement spend of government annually to be R800 billion.

Treasury’s new acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
Treasury’s new acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has wrapped up for Tuesday, with the inquiry hearing how tender processes in government have been abused to benefit certain individuals and businesses.

Acting chief procurement officer at Treasury Willie Mathebula became the first person to testify at the commission on Tuesday.

Mathebula, who has been with Treasury for over 15 years, detailed the operational framework of National Treasury to help the inquiry determine how the abuse of the procurement system played a role in state capture.

He has estimated the procurement spend of government annually to be R800 billion.

His testimony mainly centred around government procurement processes and the abuse, therefore, which has resulted in the scourge of corruption across all spheres of government.

Mathebula’s testimony was important to this commission which is trying to determine how and whether people accused of capturing the state benefited from this abuse of the procurement system.

He was asked what government is doing to stop the violation of tender processes.

“We are thinking where we can’t use internal auditors to audit our procurement process before they get finalised.”

The commission has adjourned for the day.

It will sit again on Friday when former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, arguably the man who blew the final lid on the Gupta family’s alleged influence on the state, takes the stand.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

