Spain knife attacker was gay & suicidal - probe source
Abdelouahab Taib, a 29-year-old Algerian man, invoked the name of Allah during the assault early Monday morning in the town of Cornella de Llobregat in the region of Catalonia.
BARCELONA, Spain - A man shot dead as he tried to attack a Spanish police station had come out as gay and wanted to commit suicide, a source close to the probe said Tuesday based on testimony of the assailant's wife.
Abdelouahab Taib, a 29-year-old Algerian man, invoked the name of Allah during the assault early Monday morning in the town of Cornella de Llobregat in the region of Catalonia.
Authorities are treating the incident as a "terrorist attack" although the source, who refused to be named, said "there don't appear to be any signs of jihadism."
The source said that in her declaration to police, Taib's wife, a Spaniard who reportedly converted to Islam after meeting him, said he had recently told her he was homosexual.
"She said she had left him, that he had revealed his homosexuality and that he was disturbed about how that fits in with the Muslim religion," the source added.
"We're putting this down to confusion, a suicide attempt. There are some who do it throwing themselves off a bridge, he opted for this method.
"We're basing ourselves on his wife's testimony, who says he had not veered towards extremism."
Catalonia's regional interior minister Miquel Buch, however, insisted Tuesday on Spanish radio that "for now it's a terrorist attack according to the information we have."
Taib arrived at the closed police station in Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona at 5:45 am (0345 GMT) on Monday and repeatedly pressed the buzzer to be let in, Rafel Comes, a commissioner with the Mossos d'Esquadra, told reporters.
After police allowed him in, the man pulled out a "large knife" and lunged at officers in "a clearly premeditated desire to kill an agent of our force," Comes said on Monday.
"The officer used her gun to save her own life," Comes said, adding the man shouted "Allah" as well as words the police officers did not understand.
"These are enough indication to treat the events being investigated as a terrorist attack," he said.
Popular in World
-
A bird’s eye view of urban poverty and social inequality
-
Melania Trump to make solo Africa trip
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Russian hackers targeted US conservative think-tanks, says Microsoft
-
Google sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations
-
How should we finance higher education?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.