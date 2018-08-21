Senior Sars officials to explain impact of Moyane decisions at inquiry

The commission will focus on tax administration and governance over a four-year period under the leadership of Tom Moyane.

PRETORIA – The second session of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry’s public hearings starts on Tuesday with a line-up of three senior revenue service executives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired judge Robert Nugent to chair the commission, which will focus on tax administration and governance over a four-year period under the leadership of Tom Moyane.

This second session will sit until next Friday.

First to take the stand today will be Randall Carolissen, who is the revenue service's group executive for revenue planning and analysis and reporting.

Then, it’s Dr Thabelo Malovhele, Sars executive for tax and customs compliance risk followed by Fareed Khan, executive for enforcement audits.

Each witness is expected to explain what impact, if any at all, Moyane’s decisions had on the organisation.

Moyane tried to have the inquiry stalled, arguing that he would be prejudiced but Nugent rejected the request.

Nugent has stressed that the work of the commission is urgent.

