Search goes on for Hangberg man missing at sea

Durick van Blerk either jumped or fell overboard a fishing vessel more than a week ago.

SAPS officials search for a missing Hangberg fisherman Durick van Blerk. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
SAPS officials search for a missing Hangberg fisherman Durick van Blerk. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The search for a poacher who went missing at sea during a stand-off with police, continues.

Durick van Blerk either jumped or fell overboard a fishing vessel more than a week ago.

It is understood Van Blerk and two others were intercepted during an anti-poaching operation.

WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman

Van Blerk’s disappearance sparked violent protests in the Hout Bay community last week.

Community members allege that officers shot at the three suspected poachers, which resulted in Van Blerk falling into the water.

The Department of Fisheries, however, claims it has received information that Van Blerk jumped overboard as he tried to evade arrest.

His alleged accomplices were taken into custody.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the matter as well as another in which a Hangberg resident was shot and wounded.

In the second incident last week, a shoot-out between poachers and police led to the confiscation of around R80,000 worth of frozen rock lobster and crayfish at a home in Hangberg.

Two other men were arrested.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

