Search goes on for Hangberg man missing at sea
Durick van Blerk either jumped or fell overboard a fishing vessel more than a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a poacher who went missing at sea during a stand-off with police, continues.
Durick van Blerk either jumped or fell overboard a fishing vessel more than a week ago.
It is understood Van Blerk and two others were intercepted during an anti-poaching operation.
WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman
Van Blerk’s disappearance sparked violent protests in the Hout Bay community last week.
Community members allege that officers shot at the three suspected poachers, which resulted in Van Blerk falling into the water.
The Department of Fisheries, however, claims it has received information that Van Blerk jumped overboard as he tried to evade arrest.
His alleged accomplices were taken into custody.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the matter as well as another in which a Hangberg resident was shot and wounded.
In the second incident last week, a shoot-out between poachers and police led to the confiscation of around R80,000 worth of frozen rock lobster and crayfish at a home in Hangberg.
Two other men were arrested.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town
-
[CARTOON] Justice (Zondo) Delayed on State Capture
-
#LandExpropriation: Ramaphosa pledges support to emerging farmers
-
Ramaphosa: Urgent need for clear, explicit policy on land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.