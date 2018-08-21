Sars inquiry: 'I warned execs about dangers of restructuring'
The former head of compliance Dr Thabelo Malovhele has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry has heard how unnecessary and costly restructuring led to the revenue service’s compliance unit being disbanded and ultimately a decline in revenue collection.
He developed the strategy to improve taxpayer compliance.
#SARSinquiry the 2017 rate of compliance / non-compliance. BB pic.twitter.com/rbG6oUZz3n— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
The commission is investigating tax administration and governance since the appointment of Tom Moyane in 2014.
#SARSinquiry Malovhele says as a "domain specialist" he has no job description. He was given a contract. Pay structure remained the same. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
Malovhele says between 2007 and 2013, he was responsible for developing a compliance programme until the restructure was announced.
“The was a list of the old function, new functions and functions that were withdrawn and I immediately realised that the research function is missing.”
#SARSinquiry Malovhele explains how he is now considered a “domain specialist”. He is not permitted to have subordinates. Despite compliance removed from is responsibilities, he has been asked to develop strategy. But has no staff or resources. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
He says he warned the executive of the dangers.
“We are talking a lot more about revenue collection but there is no discussion about compliance. And from the work that I’m doing, I see compliance slipping. It is just a matter of time [before] revenue starts to fall off.”
Malovhele says despite revenue declining and a decision last year to reconstitute the compliance unit, Sars still has no compliance unit.
#SARSinquiry has heard how Moyane’s restructuring seemingly didn’t factor in a compliance unit or programme. So as compliance fell, so did revenue collection. When this was realised, the capacity to address non-compliance was all but gone, fragmented. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018
