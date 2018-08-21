Popular Topics
Sars inquiry: 'I warned execs about dangers of restructuring'

The former head of compliance Dr Thabelo Malovhele has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry has heard how unnecessary and costly restructuring led to the revenue service’s compliance unit being disbanded and ultimately a decline in revenue collection.

The former head of compliance Dr Thabelo Malovhele has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

He developed the strategy to improve taxpayer compliance.

The commission is investigating tax administration and governance since the appointment of Tom Moyane in 2014.

Malovhele says between 2007 and 2013, he was responsible for developing a compliance programme until the restructure was announced.

“The was a list of the old function, new functions and functions that were withdrawn and I immediately realised that the research function is missing.”

He says he warned the executive of the dangers.

“We are talking a lot more about revenue collection but there is no discussion about compliance. And from the work that I’m doing, I see compliance slipping. It is just a matter of time [before] revenue starts to fall off.”

Malovhele says despite revenue declining and a decision last year to reconstitute the compliance unit, Sars still has no compliance unit.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

