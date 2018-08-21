Sars inquiry: 'I warned execs about dangers of restructuring'

The former head of compliance Dr Thabelo Malovhele has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry has heard how unnecessary and costly restructuring led to the revenue service’s compliance unit being disbanded and ultimately a decline in revenue collection.

The former head of compliance Dr Thabelo Malovhele has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

He developed the strategy to improve taxpayer compliance.

#SARSinquiry the 2017 rate of compliance / non-compliance. BB pic.twitter.com/rbG6oUZz3n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

The commission is investigating tax administration and governance since the appointment of Tom Moyane in 2014.

#SARSinquiry Malovhele says as a "domain specialist" he has no job description. He was given a contract. Pay structure remained the same. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

Malovhele says between 2007 and 2013, he was responsible for developing a compliance programme until the restructure was announced.

“The was a list of the old function, new functions and functions that were withdrawn and I immediately realised that the research function is missing.”

#SARSinquiry Malovhele explains how he is now considered a “domain specialist”. He is not permitted to have subordinates. Despite compliance removed from is responsibilities, he has been asked to develop strategy. But has no staff or resources. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

He says he warned the executive of the dangers.

“We are talking a lot more about revenue collection but there is no discussion about compliance. And from the work that I’m doing, I see compliance slipping. It is just a matter of time [before] revenue starts to fall off.”

Malovhele says despite revenue declining and a decision last year to reconstitute the compliance unit, Sars still has no compliance unit.

#SARSinquiry has heard how Moyane’s restructuring seemingly didn’t factor in a compliance unit or programme. So as compliance fell, so did revenue collection. When this was realised, the capacity to address non-compliance was all but gone, fragmented. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)