'Forecasting & analysis unit was destroyed by Moyane's restructuring project'

PRETORIA - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive has explained how the organisation’s revenue forecasting and analysis was destroyed by the restructuring project led by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane through a consultancy.

Former group executive for the tax, customs and excise institute Randall Carolissen made the comments at the Sars commission of inquiry hearings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is chairing the commission which is investigating tax administration and governance over a four year period since Moyane was appointed.

Carolissen says the International Monetary Fund regarded Sars’ forecasting unit as among the best in the world until the restructuring of Sars.

“That unit was split into three: so the analysis part went to finance, I kept the forecasting division and the data analytics division went to strategy. That very important value chain was split up. And up to today, I will put it on record that we’re not as effective as we used to be because people are working across these boundaries.”

He testified earlier that there was no need to restructure the organisation because it was meeting its core mandate of revenue collection.

Carolissen says Sars lost valuable officials who had years of experience.

#SARSinquiry Carolissen: explains how tax compliance section was split up, “they were all over the place”. So when we wanted to update our compliance strategy there was no one to do it. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

