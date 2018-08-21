SACP stands by Afro Worldview employees

The party says MultiChoice has demonstrated what it calls 'its monopoly position' and it accuses the owner of DStv of abusing its market dominance.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has pledged its solidarity with Afro Worldview employees after the channel was disconnected by MultiChoice.

The channel, formerly known as the Gupta-linked ANN7, was taken off air on Monday.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says government should urgently review its digital broadcasting migration policy.

“We further support their union, the Communications Workers Union, for doing its best to save the jobs of the workers. The union has met with the parties concerned and it secured a number of commitments.”

MultiChoice on Monday confirmed that it would pull the plug at midnight on the channel that started in 2013.

Afro Worldview is being broadcast live on its YouTube channel.

MultiChoice says the replacement will be announced on Tuesday, 28 August.