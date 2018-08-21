Popular Topics
SABC to broadcast English Premier League matches

SABC 3 will air EPL games every Saturday afternoon from 16:00, with the first game being the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United.

Chelsea's Pedro celebrates his goal against Arsenal during the London derby on 18 August 2018. Chelsea won the match 3-2. Picture: Facebook.
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates his goal against Arsenal during the London derby on 18 August 2018. Chelsea won the match 3-2. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - SABC Sport has announced that it will broadcast matches from the English Premier League (EPL) on its SABC 3 television station starting from Saturday, 25 August.

The channel will air EPL games every Saturday afternoon from 16:00, with the first game being the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United.

In addition to the live EPL matches, the popular The Premier League Review Show will also air on Tuesdays at 23:30 for viewers to catch all the highlights from the weekends matches.

In a statement David Makubyane, GM for SABC TV channels, says that having the EPL on SABC will be great for all soccer fans in the country.

“SABC 3 is going to provide South Africans who love sports and in particular, soccer, the opportunity to access some of the greatest teams in the world in one of the biggest leagues globally for free. The Premier League has a strong brand equity that we believe will contribute towards the building of the SABC 3 brand.”

