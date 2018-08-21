SABC to broadcast English Premier League matches
SABC 3 will air EPL games every Saturday afternoon from 16:00, with the first game being the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United.
JOHANNESBURG - SABC Sport has announced that it will broadcast matches from the English Premier League (EPL) on its SABC 3 television station starting from Saturday, 25 August.
The channel will air EPL games every Saturday afternoon from 16:00, with the first game being the London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United.
In addition to the live EPL matches, the popular The Premier League Review Show will also air on Tuesdays at 23:30 for viewers to catch all the highlights from the weekends matches.
In a statement David Makubyane, GM for SABC TV channels, says that having the EPL on SABC will be great for all soccer fans in the country.
“SABC 3 is going to provide South Africans who love sports and in particular, soccer, the opportunity to access some of the greatest teams in the world in one of the biggest leagues globally for free. The Premier League has a strong brand equity that we believe will contribute towards the building of the SABC 3 brand.”
SABC Sport presents Premier League Saturday afternoon matches. https://t.co/j5QEHFjs5R pic.twitter.com/RBpq2y6DEz— SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) August 21, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Steyn picks up groin injury, awaits scan
-
What hoodoo? Maddocks shrugs off Wallabies' Eden Park record
-
Baxter to name Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
-
Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Monday night’s action
-
Publicity stunt: Indonesia leader gets lift from motorbike skit
-
Troubled Bloemfontein Celtic sink Orlando Pirates
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.