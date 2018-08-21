With only R26m in bank account, SABC owes creditors R694m

The public broadcaster's board and management have briefed Parliament on sports broadcasting rights, cash flow problems and governance issues.

CAPE TOWN - The SABC board has on Tuesday told Parliament that it's in dire financial trouble and is unable to meet certain commitments.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini says the public broadcaster can’t meet some of its monthly financial obligations.

The SABC currently owes its creditors R694 million and has just R26 million in its bank account for the month of August.

But Makhathini says it’s not all doom and gloom as the broadcaster is in the process of renewal.

“We still have financial challenges. The situation is very dire. If you look at what we’ve been able to do, we prioritise salaries and freelancers. But we struggle to meet a lot of our monthly financial obligations.”

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana also added his concerns.

“Our public broadcaster that is in trouble... we’re trying to mend it, but it continues to break. We’re getting there. I’m sure.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)