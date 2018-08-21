Roads blocked as protests erupt in Atlantis

As a result of the protests, several roads have been blocked.

CAPE TOWN - Protests have erupted in Atlantis on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's traffic services Richard Coleman said: “Due to the protest in the area, we’ve got Reygersdal Road that is closed between Wesfleur and Charl Uys Street due to tyres and rubble burning there.”