Ramaphosa: Urgent need for clear, explicit policy on land expropriation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured farmers that expropriation will not affect food security and won’t be done illegally.

KEMPTON PARK - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that there is an urgent need for a clear and explicit policy around land expropriation.

He was speaking at the African Farmers' Association of South Africa’s three-day conference in Kempton Park.

The president says that those who wish to have land for to farm should be assisted by government.

"We really have no business to stop our farming compatriots by merely pushing paper slowly from one desk to another."

He says that the injustices of the past should be tackled head-on.

"As a country, it must be resolved and we want it to be resolved now because we cannot continue having instability in our country."

The president has applauded Afasa for doing away with the narrative that black farmers are only subsistence farmers and not commercial farmers.