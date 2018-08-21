Ramaphosa: Urgent need for clear, explicit policy on land expropriation
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured farmers that expropriation will not affect food security and won’t be done illegally.
KEMPTON PARK - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that there is an urgent need for a clear and explicit policy around land expropriation.
He was speaking at the African Farmers' Association of South Africa’s three-day conference in Kempton Park.
Ramaphosa has reassured farmers that expropriation will not affect food security and won’t be done illegally.
The president says that those who wish to have land for to farm should be assisted by government.
"We really have no business to stop our farming compatriots by merely pushing paper slowly from one desk to another."
He says that the injustices of the past should be tackled head-on.
"As a country, it must be resolved and we want it to be resolved now because we cannot continue having instability in our country."
The president has applauded Afasa for doing away with the narrative that black farmers are only subsistence farmers and not commercial farmers.
Popular in Politics
-
[LISTEN] ANC Tshwane says it has documented proof of corruption in the metro
-
[LISTEN] Sars probe into Moyane changing perception of revenue service?
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey finds
-
[CARTOON] Fueling Dissent
-
Vytjie Mentor to testify at state capture inquiry on 27 August
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.