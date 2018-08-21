Police: DA councillor Meyer not targeted in Mossel Bay shooting
Police say a gunshot was fired outside Erica Meyer’s house on Sunday, hitting her home.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have rejected reports that a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor was targeted during a shooting in Mossel Bay.
But officers say their preliminary investigations indicate that there was no attempt on Meyer’s life.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje explains what occurred: “There was an altercation in front of her house. A group was fighting among themselves, and a firearm was discharged. She [Meyer] later discovered a projectile in her premise, and handed it to the police.”
Poje says a man was apprehended shortly after the incident for the possession of ammunition, but no firearm had been found.
“Reports that she’s been taken to protective custody or a place of safety are incorrect. There was no such thing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
