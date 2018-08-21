Police: DA councillor Meyer not targeted in Mossel Bay shooting

Police say a gunshot was fired outside Erica Meyer’s house on Sunday, hitting her home.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have rejected reports that a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor was targeted during a shooting in Mossel Bay.

Police say a gunshot was fired outside Erica Meyer’s house on Sunday, hitting her home.

But officers say their preliminary investigations indicate that there was no attempt on Meyer’s life.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje explains what occurred: “There was an altercation in front of her house. A group was fighting among themselves, and a firearm was discharged. She [Meyer] later discovered a projectile in her premise, and handed it to the police.”

Poje says a man was apprehended shortly after the incident for the possession of ammunition, but no firearm had been found.

“Reports that she’s been taken to protective custody or a place of safety are incorrect. There was no such thing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)