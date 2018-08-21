Over 2,000 people have come in contact with Ebola, field workers say
The death toll from the latest outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic disease has risen to 49 and the World Health Organisation says it expects more.
PRETORIA – Field workers have identified more than 2,000 people in the Eastern Democratic Republic who have come into contact with the Ebola virus.
The death toll from the latest outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic disease has risen to 49 and the World Health Organisation says it expects more.
This is the tenth outbreak of Ebola in the DRC since it was first identified there in 1976.
This one is proving to be difficult to deal with because it has hit an area rife with violence, displacement and political uncertainty.
Most of the deaths have occurred in the farming town of Mangina near the city of Beni in North Kivu Province on the giant lake neighbouring with Uganda and Rwanda.
There have been three deaths in neighbouring Ituri province.
