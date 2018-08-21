Numsa backs amnesty call #FeesMustFall protest leaders

Several students were arrested on public violence charges during the demonstrations that led to the closure of universities around the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has joined the call for student leaders charged for their role in the Fees Must Fall protests to be granted amnesty.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “These students were forced to embark on protest action because the ANC-led government has consistently ignored them of the just demand of free, quality and decolonised higher education.”

On Tuesday, student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will arrive at the Union Buildings where he'll stage a sleep-out until he's granted a presidential pardon for his role in the protests.

Khanyile admitted to aiming a slingshot at a police officer and is set to be sentenced in October.

He says it was a different political climate then and students had to do what was necessary for free education.

“Remember we’re not violent as a generation of people. We’re not a violent generation. Once someone brings violence we respond with violence, but we’re not violence ourselves.”

Mcebo Dlamini is also facing similar charges. His case was postponed on Monday because he arrived late for court, a violation of the rules of his parole.

Dlamini will find out this week whether charges against him will be dropped after his walk to the Union Buildings on Friday to make the request to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Khanya Cekeshe is serving a five-year sentence at the Leeuwkop Prison for torching a police van during the protests.

He was denied leave to appeal his sentence earlier this year.

Fees Must Fall activists now say they'll be calling on civil society to join their call for charges against these students to be dropped.

Student leader Fasiha Hassan says: “There’s a need for civil society to get involved for the amnesty of students. It’s something we’re working on many levels, but we welcome it. We hope many more trade unions will do the same.”

