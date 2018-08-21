NPA to continue opposing Van Breda bid to appeal conviction, sentence

The Western Cape High Court on Monday dismissed his application for leave to appeal.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that it will continue to fight an application by family axe murderer Henri van Breda to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Van Breda is serving three life sentences for murdering his parents and older brother, and 15 years for attempting to kill his sister at their Stellenbosch home in 2015.

The 23-year-old maintains his innocence and insists that an intruder was responsible.

Judge Siraj Desai says not much has been said to suggest that another court could come to a different conclusion when viewing the facts, therefore he refused the application for leave to appeal.

The NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says they welcome the court's findings.

“We knew, like we said before, that there was no other court that could come to a different conclusion. This was the right sentence and conviction that fitted the crime.”

Ntabazalila has noted the defence's plan to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“If he takes it to Bloemfontein at the SCA, we’ll follow them there. We’re convinced we’ll oppose and we’ll be able to convince the judges at the SCA that there’s no chance that anyone else can come to a different conclusion.”

Van Breda is currently serving his sentences at the Drakenstein correctional facility.

