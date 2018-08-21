Nhlanhla Nene outlines overhaul of state-owned companies

Among other measures, the government is moving to enable state-owned entities to partner with private sector companies.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says while the country’s ailing state-owned companies (SOCs) need upright and competent people to run them, they also need to be strengthened as institutions to ensure their long-term future.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon, Nene outlined the overhaul that the government has embarked on to stabilise SOCs, some of which have been teetering on the brink of insolvency.

“Given the dire situation in which some of these state-owned companies are in, we do need capable and morally upright women and men that we can parachute into state-owned companies to stabilise them.

“But we should not search for heroes that we can drop behind enemy lines without applying our minds to the institutional frameworks that will help secure the long-term future of state-owned companies.”

Among other measures, the government is moving to enable state-owned entities to partner with private sector companies, to allow for alternative financing for investment in infrastructure and faster, more efficient delivery.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)