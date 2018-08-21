Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town

This is the seventh train fire in the city in the space of a just a few months.

CAPE TOWN - Another train has caught fire in Cape Town.

Two coaches are on fire at Koeberg station.

The exact circumstances are unclear.

#TrainFire Another train was set alight at Koeberg station in Cape Town this morning. BM pic.twitter.com/eb8IaDox2p — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

#TrainFire commuters continue their journey on foot as the Northern line has been rerouted via Ysterplaat station. BM pic.twitter.com/gSUr5EjFWg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

#TrainFire PRASA officials are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. BM pic.twitter.com/HEcz3uXehl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2018

Cape Town fire and rescue services Theo Layne: "The city's fire and rescue services responded to Koeberg station at about 10.05am. We are dealing with two train carriages that are alight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage."

This is the seventh train fire in the city in the space of a just a few months.

In most of the cases arson has been blamed.