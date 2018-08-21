Popular Topics
Go

Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town

This is the seventh train fire in the city in the space of a just a few months.

A Metorail train on fire at the Koeberg station in Cape Town on 21 August 2018. Picture: One Second Traffic Alerts
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Another train has caught fire in Cape Town.

Two coaches are on fire at Koeberg station.

The exact circumstances are unclear.

Cape Town fire and rescue services Theo Layne: "The city's fire and rescue services responded to Koeberg station at about 10.05am. We are dealing with two train carriages that are alight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage."

In most of the cases arson has been blamed.

Timeline

Comments

