Metrorail services resume normal operations after train fire
Arson damage to trains over the past four months has amounted to more than R50 million.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says services have been recovered on the central line between Lentegeur and Philippi.
Operations were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a train fatality.
Services have also resumed in the Koeberg area after a fire broke out on a train.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “The second incident was at Koeberg station, where one carriage was destroyed by fire. Both scenes have been cleared and services are resuming normal operations.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape government has appealed to the public to help police track down those responsible for a series of train fires in Cape Town.
The provincial Community Safety Department offered an R100,000 reward earlier in August for any information that could help investigators.
Arson damage to trains over the past four months has amounted to more than R50 million and at least R210 million over the past five years.
WATCH: Seventh train fire in Cape Town this year
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
