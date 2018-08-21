Melania Trump to make solo Africa trip
Trump previously travelled solo to Canada and has made several trips with her husband.
WASHINGTON – The US first lady Melania Trump will travel to Africa later this year, her office announced Monday, with further details expected in the coming weeks.
"This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent," Trump said in a statement, "while also learning about its rich culture and history."
It is not yet clear where the US first lady will travel on the vast continent or when, but according to her communications director Stephanie Grisham, the White House "will release details in the coming weeks."
Trump previously travelled solo to Canada and has made several trips with her husband.
This trip is expected to focus on good-deed projects.
"I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programs being done in many of the countries," Trump said in a statement.
The US president has yet to travel to Africa since taking office and has allegedly disparaged "shithole" countries on the continent.
Melania Trump indicated a gentler approach, saying "we are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another."
Popular in World
-
Google sued for unwanted tracking of phone locations
-
North Korea's Kim criticises his country's health sector
-
At least 11 dead in surge of white-water creek in Italy
-
‘I thought I'd never get out alive’ – Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis
-
Arsene Wenger to get honour for helping George Weah's career
-
A bird’s eye view of urban poverty and social inequality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.