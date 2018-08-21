Man shot dead, 2 injured in Elsies River

Police are investigating a murder and attempted murder case.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead and two injured in Elsies River, Cape Town.

Police are investigating a murder and attempted murder case.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says officers are still on the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident in Elsies River, where an unidentified man was fatally wounded and two others shot and injured are under investigation. Both injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)