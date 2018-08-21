Man shot dead, 2 injured in Elsies River

SACP stands by Afro Worldview employees
Business
Police are investigating a murder and attempted murder case.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead and two injured in Elsies River, Cape Town.
Police are investigating a murder and attempted murder case.
Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says officers are still on the scene.
“The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident in Elsies River, where an unidentified man was fatally wounded and two others shot and injured are under investigation. Both injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.