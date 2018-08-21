Man’s burnt body found in Daveyton

Police say it’s still unclear at this stage what led to the murder, but an investigation is underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The burnt body of a man has been discovered in the volatile community of Daveyton.

The police's Kay Makhubela says it’s still unclear at this stage what led to the murder, but an investigation is underway.

“We have opened a case of murder and we’re calling on anyone with information about the man or the suspects to come forward.”

Security was bolstered in the area last week amid threats of more violence after a mob of angry residents necklaced a pupil.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but another man was later beaten to death, also after being accused of being part of a gang.