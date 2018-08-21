[LISTEN] UJ responds to complaints about state of women’s residence

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to University of Johannesburg's Professor Andre Swart about issues raised by students over Horizon Junior Ladies Residence.

JOHANNESBURG - Last week Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to University of Johannesburg student, Thando, who talked about the perilous state of Horizon Junior Ladies Residence.

University of Johannesburg Professor Andre Swart responds to allegations. Swart says there were four issues raised with them.

“And these issues have been addressed. We are looking at improving communication within the residence and its structures.”

Swart says regarding the other issues; he does admit that the lifts aren’t working at the residence and it is part of their maintenance plan for the next six months.

