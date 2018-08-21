[LISTEN] Sars probe into Moyane changing perception of revenue service?

Radio 702 | EWN's Barry Bateman says that he doesn’t foresee any delays in the Sars inquiry into Tom Moyane.

JOHANNESBURG – EWN reporter, Barry Bateman, says that he doesn’t foresee any delays in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry into Tom Moyane.

Moyane is facing a war on two fronts – an investigation into governance issues at the revenue service when he was in charge and a disciplinary hearing into his fitness to hold office.

“The witnesses that will be called today are Sars executives who will provide a broader look at Sars over the four years. It’s also interesting to note that Moyane’s council is in Zimbabwe,” Bateman said.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)