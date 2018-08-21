[LISTEN] Sars probe into Moyane changing perception of revenue service?
Radio 702 | EWN's Barry Bateman says that he doesn’t foresee any delays in the Sars inquiry into Tom Moyane.
JOHANNESBURG – EWN reporter, Barry Bateman, says that he doesn’t foresee any delays in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry into Tom Moyane.
Moyane is facing a war on two fronts – an investigation into governance issues at the revenue service when he was in charge and a disciplinary hearing into his fitness to hold office.
“The witnesses that will be called today are Sars executives who will provide a broader look at Sars over the four years. It’s also interesting to note that Moyane’s council is in Zimbabwe,” Bateman said.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
