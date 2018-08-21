[LISTEN] Pieter-Dirk Uys has 'always had the highest respect for money'

Radio 702 | Satirist, performer, author, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys shares his beliefs about money with Talk Radio 702’s Money Show host Bruce Whitfield.

Uys was born in Cape Town and is well known for his character Evita Bezuidenhout (also known as Tannie Evita, Afrikaans for “Auntie Evita”).

“Live theatre is very financial… it’s my investment. I invest in my audience by giving them something they don’t expect,” says Uys.

He adds he’s always had the highest respect for money, knowing that it can make dreams come true.

