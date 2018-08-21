[LISTEN] Land Bank wades into expropriation debate

Radio 702 | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Land Bank CEO Tshokolo Nchocho.

JOHANNESBURG - For land expropriation without compensation to succeed productive land must not be taken out of production, the Land Bank said on Monday.

The whole process must also be free of corruption, it said. The Land Bank believes that, if done right, land reform, even without compensation, can be good for South Africa.

Land Bank CEO Tshokolo Nchocho said: "Your question on whether expropriation should go ahead, let me clarify this as I think there's some confusion. Today, during the financial results we made it very clear that government itself said on many occasions that they would want to undertake expropriation in a manner that doesn't cause harm to the economy or the banking sector. Those are well-stated positions from the leadership of the country. What we said is that we've raised borrowings... if expropriation were to happen differently to what government said, there would be adverse consequences."

