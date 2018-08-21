Popular Topics
[LISTEN] What's Kganyago's view on bill proposing nationalisation of Sarb?

| If the bill is passed, it will see the state becoming the sole holder of the shares in the bank and will provide the appointment of a certain board of directors.

JOHANNESBURG – Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the approach of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has been to guard its independence and its mandate as it is tasked regarding the Constitution.

Kganyago made the comments after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema introduced a bill to nationalise the central bank.

If the bill is passed, it will see the state becoming the sole holder of the shares in the bank and will provide the appointment of a certain board of directors.

Kganyago says the issue of nationalisation of the central bank is not a new thing: “It has happened before. The questions that South Africans must ask is: what is the policy intention of nationalising the Reserve Bank?”

Listen to the audio above for more.

