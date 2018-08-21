[LISTEN] Bigger than music: Aretha Franklin’s legacy

CapeTalk | Pippa Hudson chats to Obenewa Amponsah, the executive director at Harvard Centre for African Studies.

CAPE TOWN – “From the civil rights movement in the US to the anti-apartheid movement, she was someone who went the extra mile. She cared about and served people who she didn’t necessarily know.”

This is how Harvard Centre for African Studies’ Obenewa Amponsah described Franklin’s legacy.

The ‘queen of soul’ died at the age of 76 last week.

In an interview with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson, Amponsah explains how Franklin used her voice for activism.

