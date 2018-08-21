[LISTEN] ANC Tshwane says it has documented proof of corruption in the metro

The Tshwane ANC says it has evidence that Mayor Solly Msimanga is central to several irregular appointments in his administration.

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has evidence that Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga was aware of a multi-billion rand contract alleged to have been unlawfully awarded to engineering consultancy GladAfrica.

City manager Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations when awarding the R12 billion contract to the company.

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa joined Karima on the Karima Brown Show on Monday. He says every report above R200 000 is reviewed by the mayoral committee.

Every report above R200 000 is presented there and this one was billions of rand. He should have known and should have chaired that committee. Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson

We have emails exchanged between various stakeholders who participate in the mayoral committee. Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on the Breakfast Show on Monday, Msimanga said he was expecting a preliminary report on the matter.

I did say, we are not going to hide any wrongdoing and if we find any wrongdoing, we will definitely be acting on it. The preliminary report will inform what the next step is. Solly Msimanga, Tshwane mayor

Maepa has gone on to reveal details on other alleged corrupt activity, claiming Msimanga has made several irregular appointments to the city's administration, to serve his own interests and members of the Democratic Alliance (DA)

A gentlemen Stephen de Villiers was appointed as head in the office of the mayor to run the diary with a salary of over a million rand. The gentleman was just a body builder, he was never in the municipal set up and never had any degree to qualify. Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson

The mayor went out of his way, appointed the gentleman because he represented his other interests outside the city. The mayor is involved in many other things of white businesses of the white caucuses of the DA so they actually tell him who to appoint. Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson

We have a gentleman called Previn Govender, this gentleman was appointed with falsified qualifications at a senior executive level. SAQA confirmed those qualifications do not meet the NQF levels. Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane regional chairperson

