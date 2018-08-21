Lavender Hill community welcomes sentences handed to Rene Roman's killer

Plaatjies, who murdered and attempted to rape 13-year-old Rene Roman in March last year, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Lavender Hill community has welcomed the two life sentences handed to child killer Andrew Plaatjies.

The trial of child killer Plaatjies started and came to an end within a matter of hours after the 51-year-old man entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

During sentencing proceedings, Judge Robert Henney said it was scary that in most cases, child killers are not strangers to their victims and their families.

Lavender Hill Community Leader Lucinda Evans has welcomed the sentences.

“We are very relieved that this monster is going to be away for the rest of our lives and his life.”

Evans says that her women and children's organisation, Philisa Abafazi Bethu, will continue working with Roman's family and assist them with psychosocial support now that justice has been served.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)