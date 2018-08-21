LandExpropriation: Ramaphosa pledges support to emerging farmers

President Ramaphosa reiterated that land expropriation without compensation should not threaten the stability of the economy and has called on black farmers to play their role.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged government’s commitment to supporting emerging farmers once Section 25 of the Constitution has been amended.

He’s reiterated that land expropriation without compensation should not threaten the stability of the economy and has called on black farmers to play their role.

He says the Constitution already provides for the provision of land for farmers who wish to work the land and has urged them to approach government.

He was speaking at the African Farmers Association of South Africa's conference in Kempton Park on Monday night.

Ramaphosa has called for calm during the debate on land without compensation.

He says the focus should be on stabilising the farming sector and undoing the wrongs of the past.

“We still have a festering wound in terms of how the land was taken from our people and that wound needs to be healed. The only way to heal that wound is to give land to our people.”

President Ramaphosa has also urged agriculture officials to reconsider processes which prospective farmers have to follow before they are adequately resourced by the department.

“Our country’s land must be shared among those who wish to work it and they must be given support.”

Ramaphosa says once there is clarity around Section 25 of the Constitution, land restitution will be accelerated.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)