Khayelitsha schools reopen after protest
Almost 9,000 learners were affected when the primary and high schools were closed on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Nine schools in Khayelitsha have been reopened on Tuesday after they were shut down in protest.
Almost 9,000 learners were affected when the primary and high schools were closed on Monday.
Residents and some teachers gathered in Cape Town to highlight a spike in burglaries and attacks at schools in the community.
They handed over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with a list of school safety and security demands, including the deployment of police and security at schools.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer says it's difficult for police to serve and protect schools while the Khayelitsha police to population ratio is 1 to 521.
“As the provincial government, we have no control over the nationally controlled police service, but within our constitutional mandate which excludes policing, we are doing everything possible to improve security measures at schools.”
WATCH: Khayelitsha residents stand up against crime
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
'Forecasting & analysis unit was destroyed by Moyane's restructuring project'
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spa
-
Student (18) shot dead in taxi from Park Station
-
With only R26m in bank account, SABC owes creditors R694m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.