Khayelitsha schools reopen after protest

Almost 9,000 learners were affected when the primary and high schools were closed on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Nine schools in Khayelitsha have been reopened on Tuesday after they were shut down in protest.

Residents and some teachers gathered in Cape Town to highlight a spike in burglaries and attacks at schools in the community.

They handed over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with a list of school safety and security demands, including the deployment of police and security at schools.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says it's difficult for police to serve and protect schools while the Khayelitsha police to population ratio is 1 to 521.

“As the provincial government, we have no control over the nationally controlled police service, but within our constitutional mandate which excludes policing, we are doing everything possible to improve security measures at schools.”

