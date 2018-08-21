Kabila rejects appointment of Thabo Mbeki as special envoy to DRC

President Joseph Kabila has closed that door having had a bad experience with other special envoys deployed to his country.

PRETORIA - President Joseph Kabila’s rejected the appointment of Thabo Mbeki as South Africa’s special envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The refusal came as a shock after DRC spokesperson Lambert Mende appeared to welcome the appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa of former South African President Mbeki as special envoy to Kampala.

Kabila, who says he's stepping down ahead of elections in the DRC scheduled for December, isn’t accrediting any more special envoys.

He feels the personalities named by the European Union, Great Britain and the United States acted like pro-councils.

The colonial reference is thought to refer to Kabila being constantly being reminded that his legal mandate as president ran out 21 months ago.

