Huawei Joburg Day: Lady Zamar urges fans to come prepared to sing along

Lady Zamar is on the lineup of the musical event to be hosted by 947 on 1 September at the Crocodile Creek.

JOHANNESBURG – Musician Lady Zamar says she is extraordinarily excited about Huawei Joburg Day.

Zamar says the event holds a special place in her heart.

“There are a lot of events during the year that I get excited about, but Huawei Joburg Day holds a special place in my heart because of the amazing experience.”

Joburg Day is a musical event hosted by 947. This year’s event takes place on 1 September at the Crocodile Creek.

The Collide hitmaker says she won’t let her fashion detractors put her down.

“I have been ridiculed many times for my style and I will come through with an extraordinary outfit.”

Zamar added that she has expanded her performance and added new songs.

“I want my fans to know that I will be performing for them and people should learn the lyrics to my song so they can sing along.”