Huawei Joburg Day: Lady Zamar urges fans to come prepared to sing along
Lady Zamar is on the lineup of the musical event to be hosted by 947 on 1 September at the Crocodile Creek.
JOHANNESBURG – Musician Lady Zamar says she is extraordinarily excited about Huawei Joburg Day.
Zamar says the event holds a special place in her heart.
“There are a lot of events during the year that I get excited about, but Huawei Joburg Day holds a special place in my heart because of the amazing experience.”
Joburg Day is a musical event hosted by 947. This year’s event takes place on 1 September at the Crocodile Creek.
The Collide hitmaker says she won’t let her fashion detractors put her down.
“I have been ridiculed many times for my style and I will come through with an extraordinary outfit.”
Zamar added that she has expanded her performance and added new songs.
“I want my fans to know that I will be performing for them and people should learn the lyrics to my song so they can sing along.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spa
-
'Brooke Logan' is coming to meet SA fans
-
'Almost alcoholics' - the blurred lines between social drinking and alcoholism
-
7 secrets that forests are keeping from you
-
Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 17 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.