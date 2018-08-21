Guy Ritchie buys London pub

Guy Ritchie is set take over The Lukin which closed down earlier this year but is currently being refurbished.

The Aladdin director - who is married to former model Jacqui Ainsley - is set take over The Lukin which closed down earlier this year but is currently being refurbished.

The pub will be renamed The Lore of the Land and although local residents had been concerned the refit would strip the boozer of its character, they have high hopes for the drinking den now it has been revealed that Ritchie will be the new guvnor

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, one resident said: "The Lukin was one of the more characterful pubs in the area so we were worried that a refurb would make it a bit soulless. But the whispers about the new landlord means that we could be drinking next to the Beckhams, which is enough for us."

The pub's new name is inspired by Ritchie's own beer English Lore which he makes at his Gritchie micro-brewery which is located in a converted barn on his own farm at Ashcombe House on the Dorset/Wiltshire border.

Ritchie, 49, brought his first London pub, The Punch Bowl in Mayfair, in 2008 with his ex-wife Madonna but the Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director sold it in 2013.

The pub was a favourite haunt of Princes William and Harry and Ritchie's famous friends David Beckham, James Corden, Robert Downey Jr, Sophie Dahl, Geri Horner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake.

The establishment was famous for its traditional British menu and offered two portions of fish and chips and half a bottle of champagne for £75.