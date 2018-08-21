First witness expected to give testimony at state capture inquiry

Willie Mathebula is a veteran Treasury employee who has been tasked with overseeing the management of government’s procurement system.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission of inquiry is expected to call its first witness on Tuesday, seasoned Treasury official Willie Mathebula.

Mathebula was appointed acting chief of procurement by then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last September.

Commission chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday officially opened the public hearings into allegations of corruption and fraud within government departments and state-owned entities

Mathebula is expected to thrash out his division's processes and rules at National Treasury.

The state capture inquiry has been tasked with probing several allegations, including that former President Jacob Zuma used his position or information entrusted to him to enrich himself and businesses owned by the Gupta family, as well as his son Duduzane.

Zondo on Monday urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist the commission.

“This commission is an opportunity for all of us in this country to play a role and contribute to finding the solution.”

Over the next few weeks, the inquiry will hear testimonies from those who spoke out against state capture, including former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former government communications head Themba Maseko.