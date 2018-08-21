Fees Must Fall activist set to make bid for presidential pardon

Many students have been jailed for public violence related charges following the 2016 protest which brought universities around the country to a complete shutdown for months.

JOHANNESBURG – Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, is en route to the Union Buildings where he will stage a sleepout until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to his request for a presidential pardon.

Many students have been jailed for public violence related charges following the 2016 protest which brought universities around the country to a complete shutdown for months.

Khanyile admitting to aiming a slingshot in the direction of the police and is now waiting to be sentenced in October.

He says it was a different political climate and students had to do what was necessary for free education.

“Remember, we’re not a violent generation of young people. Once someone brings violence, we’re bound to respond but we’re not violent.”

Another student, Khanya Cekeshe, is serving five years in Leeuwkop Prison for torching a police van during the violence. Earlier this year he was denied leave to appeal his sentence.

Meanwhile, the National Union Metalworkers of South Africa is calling for the release of all Fees Must Fall activists who have been charged and jailed.

The unions' spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “These students were forced to embark on protest action because the ANC-led government has consistently ignored them on the just amount for free higher education.”