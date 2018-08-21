Fans criticise Madonna for VMA tribute to Aretha Franklin
Fans feel the late soul singer’s legacy took a backseat to Madonna, who turned 60 the day Franklin died last Thursday, and her own story.
NEW YORK - Madonna is getting flak for the tribute she made to the late Aretha Franklin at the MTV VMAs on Monday.
Franklin died last Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life.”
With these words, Madonna began a long anecdote about how Franklin influenced her life when she chose to sing an acapella cover of You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman at an early audition.
But fans feel the late soul singer’s legacy took a backseat to Madonna, who turned 60 the day Franklin died last Thursday, and her own story.
Critics say the tribute was an appreciation of the “Material Girl”, rather than the “Queen of Soul”.
MTV has yet to comment while Franklin’s funeral will be held next Friday in Detroit.
LISTEN: Bigger than music: Aretha Franklin’s legacy
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
