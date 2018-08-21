Ex-Parktown Boys’ assistant coach pleads guilty to 144 sexual assault charges

Collan Rex appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he admitted to the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The former Parktown Boys’ High School water polo assistant coach accused of sexually abusing pupils has pleaded guilty to 144 charges of sexual assault.

Rex (22) is also facing 183 charges ranging from attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw said: “A 22-year-old man made admission to 144 counts of sexual assault, relating to sexual assault on boys at Parktown High.”

On Monday, the prosecution will call the remaining witnesses to testify ahead of sentencing proceedings.