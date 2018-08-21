End of the line: MultiChoice pulls plug on Afro Worldview
The Communications Workers Union (CWU) said it was disappointed with the decision to cut ties with the channel.
JOHANNESBURG – MultiChoice has pulled the plug on Afro Worldview and its employees were told on Monday not to return to work on Tuesday.
CWU secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala told the Business Day that they were not happy with the way MultiChoice management handled the matter.
MultiChoice on Monday confirmed that it would pull the plug at midnight on the channel that started in 2013.
"Our contract with Afro Worldview comes to an end today. We will provide an update about the Afro Worldview channel by end of day today."
As things stand, channel 405 remains blocked.
Afro Worldview is still being broadcast live on its YouTube channel.
@News24 @ewnupdates despite afro worldview (former ann7 channel) going off dstv from midnight last night you can still watch live broadcast on YouTube. Search 'Afro Worldview live' pic.twitter.com/z0zguk8gan— gavin preller (@gpreller) August 21, 2018
