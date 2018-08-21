Ebola death toll in DRC rises to 55
The health ministry's latest bulletin said that the death toll had been increased following five new victims in Mabalako-Mangina, close to Beni, the epicentre of the outbreak in the North Kivu province.
BENI - The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has claimed 55 lives since the start of the month, the authorities said Monday, as the government announced free treatment against the disease for the next three months.
The health ministry's latest bulletin said that the death toll had been increased following five new victims in Mabalako-Mangina, close to Beni, the epicentre of the outbreak in the North Kivu province.
In all, "96 cases of haemorrhagic fever were reported in the region, 69 of which had been confirmed and 27 were seen as probable," the ministry said.
At the same time, the medical team in charge of fighting the disease revised downwards the estimated number of "contacts" - people who may have had contact with the virus - from 2,157 to 1,609, following epidemiological tests.
Beni's mayor Jean Edmond Nyonyi Masumbuko Bwanakawa announced that the government had decided to make treatment free in Beni, Mabalako-Mangina and Oicha for three months starting Monday.
The aim was to "remove the financial barrier that could dissuade the population from going to the health centre," said Dr Bathe Ndjoloko Tambwe, in charge of coordinating the fight against the disease.
The average earnings of the 80 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are estimated at $1.25 per day.
The current Ebola outbreak began on 1 August in Mangina in North Kivu.
It is the 10th outbreak to strike the DRC since 1976, when Ebola was first identified and named after a river in the north of the country.
Ebola has long been considered incurable, though swift isolation and the rapid treatment of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration has helped some patients to survive.
The quest for a vaccine grew increasingly urgent during an Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people in the West African states of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2013-15.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim
-
Report: Robert Mugabe will be allowed to have only one farm
-
Melania Trump to make solo Africa trip
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Democracy is on trial in Zimbabwe - Chamisa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.