Eagles hits album tops 'Thriller' on all-time sales list

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
Go

Eagles hits album tops 'Thriller' on all-time sales list

The Eagles formed in Los Angeles in 1971 and broke up in 1980. In 1994, they reunited with original band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey.

FILE: The Eagles (from left:) Randy Meisner, Timothy Schmit, Glenn Frey, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, appear together on stage after receiving their awards and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Picture: AFP
FILE: The Eagles (from left:) Randy Meisner, Timothy Schmit, Glenn Frey, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, appear together on stage after receiving their awards and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – The Eagles’ greatest hits compilation featuring rock classics such as Take It Easy and Witchy Woman has dethroned Michael Jackson’s Thriller as the top-selling album of all time, according to industry data released on Monday.

The album, called Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, has racked up sales or streams of more than 38 million since its release in February 1976, the Recording Industry Association of America said.

That knocked Jackson’s 1982 pop sensation, Thriller, with more than 33 million sales or streams, to second place. The No. 3 slot belongs to another Eagles album, Hotel California, at 26 million.

The Eagles formed in Los Angeles in 1971 and broke up in 1980. In 1994, they reunited with original band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey.

Frey died in 2016, but the band still tours with members who include Henley, Frey’s son Deacon, and country star Vince Gill.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA